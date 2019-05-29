UPDATED: Council issues warning to Local Election candidates in Carlow over posters

Carlow County Council has issued a warning to Local Election candidates in Carlow over posters.

All election posters must be removed within seven days of the poll which gives candidates until Friday to take them down.

The Council have said: "This will be monitored to ensue compliance.

"In order to facilitate candidates who wish to dispose of unwanted poster, they may be dropped at Powerstown Civic Amenity Sie, where arrangements will be made with our waste management provider to shred, recycle and reuse the posters. This is free of charge.

"Carlow County Council encourages the principle of prevention in accordance with the waste hierarchy and will explore this through legislative options as agreed at the May meeting of Council.

"Please review Carlow County Council’s draft Climate Change Adaptation Strategy which is now on public display."