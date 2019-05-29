Carlow priest - based in Portlaoise - to take up new role as parish priest in Abbeyleix

Carlow born priest Fr Paddy Byrne is set to leave his position in Portlaoise for a new role as parish priest in Abbeyleix, also taking in Raheen.

Fr Byrne took to Twitter to reveal the news and said he was "enthused" after seven happy and fulfilling years in Portlaoise Parish to be appointed as parish priest to the parishes of Abbeyleix and Raheen.

He will be replacing Fr John Cummins in Abbeyleix, who died tragically in an accident earlier this year.