WOW! Incredible gesture by Carlow's Brandon Bolger for children in Crumlin Hospital

Carlow's Brandon Bolger has all of these toys (pictured above) and game consoles to give to sick children in Crumlin Hospital which he has collected himself through fundraising.

Brandon was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma – a rare disease affecting bone or soft tissue – last year and had to go to Our Lady's Children Hospital in Crumlin for treatment.

The young Carlow man wished for a tractor so he could raise money to buy toys for other kids in hospital and reached his fundraising target last year and bought the tractor of his dreams.

He has been collecting toys ever since.