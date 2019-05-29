'Take a bow,' Carlow primary school one of the most nature-friendly schools in Ireland

"Take a bow," Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown is one of the most nature-friendly schools in Ireland.

Biodiversity in Schools says "almost the entire school grounds are dedicated to nature conservation and food growing".

Located in the heart of Bagenalstown, the staff of the school ensure that the approximately 250 students are immersed in outdoor learning throughout their education.

Nature conservation measures are spread throughout the school grounds, classrooms and corridors with an amazing variety of biodiversity-boosting projects.

The school is also heavily involved with spreading this message throughout the town by working with the local community.

