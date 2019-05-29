'We need your help,' give blood as it's the last night for donations in the Talbot Hotel

"We need your help," the Irish Blood Transfusion Service have appealed to people in Carlow to give blood as it's the last night for donations in the Talbot Hotel.

They are low in O, A and  B and need your help. 