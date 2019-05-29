'We need your help,' give blood as it's the last night for donations in the Talbot Hotel
Head in and give blood!
Give blood!
"We need your help," the Irish Blood Transfusion Service have appealed to people in Carlow to give blood as it's the last night for donations in the Talbot Hotel.
They are low in O, A and B and need your help.
Good Morning #Carlow! It's our last night in the Talbot Hotel, #Graiguecullen on Wednesday 29th May from 4:30pm - 8pm. We are low in O, A & B NEG and need your help!! #giveblood pic.twitter.com/UzYL9IX1AC— Giveblood (@Giveblood_ie) May 29, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on