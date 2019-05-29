Regatta for Chinese sport - which is 2,000 years old - to be held on River Barrow in Carlow

Although it is still relatively unknown in Ireland, over 50 million people from 84 nations participate in dragon boat racing every year and you too will be able to experience the excitement of an ancient Chinese sport which dates back over 2,000 years.

The Barrow Dragon Boat Regatta takes place on Sunday, June 9 on the River Barrow with the athletes village based in the picturesque Carlow Town Park.

Once again supported by Waterways Ireland, the event will see 300 competitors battle it out to find the fastest women’s, open and under 18s teams.

This year teams will come from as far afield as Belfast and Donegal as well as the more local areas of Carlow and nearby Athy.

Speaking of the event, Julie Doyle, Chairman of the IDBA, said: "Dragon boat racing is such a sociable sport and it’s great fun.

"A lot of teams started as a team-building experience with their companies and organisations, but many now have formed clubs and the standard of the sport is rising year on year."

Races at the regatta will be run over 200 metres for the under 18s and 500 metre distances for the adults. Racing will run from 11.00hrs – 16.45hrs.

Teams of between and 13 and 20 people are invited to take part in a fun-filled day.

No previous experience is required.

Organisers will provide the equipment and helms, you just provide the paddlers and drummer.

Contact info@dragonboat.ie for further information.

This is definitely an event not to be missed.

For more information, click here.