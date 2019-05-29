Minister questioned over outreach worker for women's refuge to deal with Carlow cases

A Carlow/Kilkenny TD has questioned the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs over the appointment of an outreach worker for the Amber women's refuge in Kilkenny to deal specifically with Carlow cases.

Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion asked if the outreach worker was appointed and if so, when this post will be commenced.

Miinster Katherine Zappone said: "Tusla is responsible for the allocation and administration of funding to DSGBV services (victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence)."

Carlow is one of nine counties with no emergency refuge accommodation for victims of domestic violence and their children.

The Minister added: "Over the coming weeks, Tusla will work to implement the decisions made in relation to additional funding in 2019. I have asked Tusla to respond directly to the Deputy in relation to service provision in Carlow."

Carlow Live understands Deputy Funchion has not yet received a response from Tusla.