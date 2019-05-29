South East 'might get lucky' with sunny spells possible at weekend, says Carlow forecaster
We might miss the majority of the rain
It might be cone weather yet!
There is still a lot of uncertainty for the June Bank Holiday weekend but the "South East might get lucky and miss the majority of the rain with even some sunny spells possible on Sunday", says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
Read also: Regatta for Chinese sport - which is 2,000 years old - to be held on River Barrow in Carlow
According to www.carlowweather.com, this is still subject to change so keep up to date.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on