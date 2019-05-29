'Lack of respect', pictures show extent of fly-tipping right under illegal dumping sign

This is disgraceful!

CREDIT: Cairde an Naduir

"Total lack of respect", pictures by volunteer group Cairde an Naduir show the extent of fly-tipping right under an illegal dumping sign in Carlow Town. 

Eugene Walsh, a local volunteer, said: "This is the litter that people have dumped on the laneway at St Killian's Crescent in Carlow that the Council spent thousands on to clean.

"Just take a look the way they dump right under the no dumping sign. Pure ignorant people with no respect for anyone."