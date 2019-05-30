Altamont Plants Garden to host 'Roses in all their Glory' showcase in June

Rose clinic in the walled gardens at Altamount

Altamont Plants Garden will host a "Roses in all their Glory" showcase on June 29.

The rose clinic will be held in the walled gardens at Altamount for all rose related queries and advice from leading experts.

