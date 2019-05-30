Altamont Plants Garden to host 'Roses in all their Glory' showcase in June
Rose clinic in the walled gardens at Altamount
Head along!
Altamont Plants Garden will host a "Roses in all their Glory" showcase on June 29.
The rose clinic will be held in the walled gardens at Altamount for all rose related queries and advice from leading experts.
Altamont Plants Garden event 29th June 'Roses in all their glory- This day features a ‘Rose Clinic’ for all rose related queries & advice from leading experts. The Walled #Garden has an extensive range of #roseshttps://t.co/OkgK0dWD7i#carlow #carlowtourism @CarlowLEO #gardening pic.twitter.com/eXAYW6rBDf— carlow tourism (@carlowtourism) May 29, 2019
