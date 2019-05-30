Pop-up Street Velodrome from the UK is coming to Carlow for this year's Bike Week

County Carlow Sports Partnership are bringing the pop-up Street Velodrome from the UK to Carlow for Bike Week 2019.

This pop-up event will take place on Sunday, June 30 at the Institute of Technology Carlow.

It's a come and try event.

Organisers use an innovative pop-up velodrome with dramatic banked corners. It brings all the drama and theatre of

Olympic style pursuit racing to the people.

It creates a gateway to being active through cycle sport right in the heart of the community.

All equipment and coaching is provided by pro riders from the Street Velodrome ProSeries.

A live presenter makes the participants feel like they are the stars as they race against friends or family on the pop up

banking.