Pop-up Street Velodrome from the UK is coming to Carlow for this year's Bike Week
This will be awesome!
Want to try it?
County Carlow Sports Partnership are bringing the pop-up Street Velodrome from the UK to Carlow for Bike Week 2019.
This pop-up event will take place on Sunday, June 30 at the Institute of Technology Carlow.
It's a come and try event.
Organisers use an innovative pop-up velodrome with dramatic banked corners. It brings all the drama and theatre of
Olympic style pursuit racing to the people.
It creates a gateway to being active through cycle sport right in the heart of the community.
All equipment and coaching is provided by pro riders from the Street Velodrome ProSeries.
A live presenter makes the participants feel like they are the stars as they race against friends or family on the pop up
banking.
