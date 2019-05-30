Number of homeless people in Carlow rises AGAIN and reaches highest level in three years

A total of 32 people were homeless in Carlow in April, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

An analysis by Carlow Live of the Government's homeless figures revealed that based on data going back as far as January of 2016 - the number of people in emergency accommodation for March of this year was a record high for Carlow at 31.

Figures published by the Department this week show that the number had risen again and there were 32 people living in emergency accommodation in Carlow in April.

Nationally, there were 6,584 adults and 3,794 children – 10,378 people – recorded in state-funded emergency accommodation in April.

While the number of children in emergency accommodation fell by 27 when compared with the previous month, the overall number of people increased by 73 over the same period.

The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.