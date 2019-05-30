Four suspects seen carrying a sledgehammer as Gardaí investigate criminal damage

Four suspects have been detected on CCTV carrying a sledgehammer as Gardaí investigate criminal damage at a commercial premises in Carlow.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 23 at 3am at a commercial premises in the Four Lakes Business Park in Carlow Town.

The glass panel of the front door was smashed but no entry was gained.

Gardaí reviewed CCTV in the area and four suspects were seen walking into the business park carrying a sledgehammer.

Carlow Gardaí are investigating and anyone with information is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.