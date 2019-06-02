Carlow school granted planning for prefab with one classroom and sanitary facilities
The local authority has granted conditional planning
Planning permission granted
Tinryland National School has been granted conditional planning permission for the provision of a new temporary standalone prefabricated structure.
It will contain one classroom and sanitary facilities with a floor area of 80s/qm to the rear of the existing school building, together with all associated site works.
Tinryland National School is a Protected Structure.
Carlow County Council attached nine conditions to their decision.
