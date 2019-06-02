Carlow school granted planning for prefab with one classroom and sanitary facilities

Tinryland National School has been granted conditional planning permission for the provision of a new temporary standalone prefabricated structure.

It will contain one classroom and sanitary facilities with a floor area of 80s/qm to the rear of the existing school building, together with all associated site works.

Tinryland National School is a Protected Structure. 

Carlow County Council attached nine conditions to their decision. 