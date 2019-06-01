Carlow County Council spent none of its €167,000 funding allocation for Traveller accommodation last year, a Government Minister has confirmed.

In a Parliamentary Question, Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin asked the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government for the funding allocated and drawn down by local authorities for Traveller accommodation in 2018.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Damien English, provided figures on the amount of funding allocated and drawn down by housing authorities for Traveller-specific accommodation for 2018.

They revealed that Carlow was given an allocation of €167,740 but none of this was drawn down in 2018.

Carlow was one of ten local authorities to not drawn down any of their funds.

In accordance with the Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act 1998, housing authorities have statutory responsibility for the assessment of the accommodation needs of Travellers and the preparation, adoption and implementation of multi-annual Traveller Accommodation Programmes (TAPs) in their areas.

The Minister said: "My Department’s role is to ensure that there are adequate structures and supports in place to assist the authorities in providing such accommodation, including a national framework of policy, legislation and funding.

"Housing authorities submit funding proposals for individual Traveller-specific projects and developments on an annual basis.

"These projects are assessed on a case-by-case basis in my Department in advance of allocations being made. In addition, further funding may be considered by my Department throughout the year in the light of progress across the programme generally.

"There is regular contact between my Department and housing authorities in order to try to ensure maximum progress and drawdown.

"If it becomes clear that allocations or part thereof may be unspent, then those allocations will be diverted to alternative projects and developments."