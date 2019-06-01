Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach wins Lidl competition and receives jerseys and equipment

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach was recently announced as one of the winning 159 post-primary schools across the country as part of Lidl's post-primary school competition.

The school has received jerseys and equipment for their teams as part of the retailer's newest initiative which sees €250,000 invested in a nationwide schools campaign in 2019.

Since January, Lidl customers have been voting for their local schools by entering the 10 digit unique code found at the end of their till receipts.

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach was also announced as one of 26 schools selected to take part in the #SeriousSupport program, created in association with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The winning 26 schools will go on to take part in this brand new program delivered by LGFA county level players which will show girls the benefits of playing sport both on and off the pitch, aiming to reduce the drop-off rate in sport participation amongst girls aged 11-14 years.

The #SeriousSupport Programme is part of Lidl's ongoing support and investment of Ladies Gaelic football.