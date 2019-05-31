Forecast model predicts 'nasty' low next week with heavy rainfall, says Carlow forecaster

One forecast model is predicting a "nasty" low next week with heavy rainfall, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, some models aren’t showing the same forecast so there is "huge uncertainty at present but keep up to date".

Alan said: "Saturday will see some showers kicking off in the afternoon but they should not amount to too much, have the umbrella at hand and hope you don’t need it, temps will back to around 17C in southern breeze.

"Saturday night will see some more persistent rain moving up from the south but it will clear by Sunday morning.

"Sunday afternoon and evening then look likely to warm with good sunny spells and just the odd shower in strong breeze so if heading to Summerfest Carlow then as Derek Ryan Music would say 'hold on to your hat'.

"Monday looks cooler with a mix of sunny spells and of shower."