Caredoc to hold a recruitment event for nurses at Saint Dympna's Hospital in Carlow
Caredoc is holding a recruitment event for nurses at Saint Dympna's Hospital in Carlow on June 7 and 8.
They are hiring experienced nurses who want a better work life balance in various locations.
For more information go to www.nurselifebalance.ie
Recruitment Event:
Friday June 7 from 2pm to 8pm
Saturday June 8 from 11am to 4pm
#Caredoc are holding a recruitment event for nurses on JUNE 7 & 8 at Caredoc HQ – Saint Dympna's Hospital, #inCarlow . Find full details at https://t.co/8VFbaZeeXU @NurseBalance @carlowppn pic.twitter.com/sDWSsaVQha— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) May 30, 2019
