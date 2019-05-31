Caredoc to hold a recruitment event for nurses at Saint Dympna's Hospital in Carlow

Recruitment event for nurses on June 7 and 8 at Caredoc HQ – Saint Dympna's Hospital

Caredoc is holding a recruitment event for nurses at Saint Dympna's Hospital in Carlow on June 7 and 8. 

They are hiring experienced nurses who want a better work life balance in various locations.

For more information go to www.nurselifebalance.ie 

Recruitment Event:

Friday June 7 from 2pm to 8pm
Saturday June 8 from 11am to 4pm