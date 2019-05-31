Over €4,000 raised for Carlow toddler Amira Rauf after five 10km runs in one day

Fergal Ó Dúill has raised a massive €4,233.91 after he fundraised for Amira Rauf by taking on the challenge of five 10km runs in one day in Carlow Town.

Amira has been in recovery after a car accident last November left the little one paralysed from her chest down.

The crash occurred on November 6 on the N80 Portlaoise to Carlow road close to Simmon's Mill Cross between Stradbally and Arles.

The Carlow toddler sustained life changing injuries and has had a very difficult few months with a number of complications along the way.

In a post on Facebook, Fergal said: "I set out to raise €1,000 and I cannot get over the generosity and support that was shown by everyone.

"I want to take this opportunity once again to say a huge thank you to every single person who helped and donated. This massive amount of money will go a long way in helping little Amira on her road to recovery.

"Thanks again guys I really really appreciate everything."