Garda appeal after suspect burglary entered via unlocked door and stole perfume

Gardaí investigating a burglary in Carlow Town are appealing for information on the incident after the suspect entered via an unlocked door and stole perfume and a laptop.

The incident occurred at Governey Square on Centaur Street in the early hours of Monday morning on May 27.

The suspect entered via an unlocked door and stole a phone, one bottle of perfume and a laptop.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.