WEATHER ALERT: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning for eleven counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain on Tuesday and overnight with 30 to 35 mm expected.

While Carlow is not listed in the warning, several of the areas expecting the downpours border the Dolmen County.

The warning is valid from 7am on Tuesday to Wednesday at 6am.