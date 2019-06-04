Family of Carlow murder victim to take part in protest outside Dáil over parole laws

The family of Ciara Campbell will be among those to take part in a protest march on the Dáil this Wednesday which will call on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to halt the early parole for prisoners serving a life sentence.

Victims group Sentencing and Victim Equality (SAVE) have organised the protest and they are also calling for mandatory minimum sentencing for homicide.

Paidi Campbell, mother of 22-year-old Ciara whose murderer Gordon Molloy has been approved for a second day release to visit his family, will be among those in attendance.

Molloy, of Ballickmoyer, Laois, received a life sentence in July 2009 after he brutally slayed Ciara at her home in Ardmore Gardens, Carlow in 2007.

Paidi has been left devastated after the Irish Prison Service informed her recently that her daughter's killer was getting day release for the second time during his sentence.

In a statement on Facebook, organisers for SAVE said: "Future parole laws WILL NOT APPLY TO US. We are NOT a charity, WE are NOT GOVERNMENT sponsored.

"We ARE the people who have been through the system, we are the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews et al. WE KNOW.

"We have been through the 'system' - Future LAWS regarding minimum sentencing for homicide WILL NOT APPLY TO US.

"WE DO NOT WANT YOU TO EVER FEEL HOW WE FEEL EVERY SINGLE DAY.

"If you are in Dublin, on Wednesday, stop by and show your support, join SAVE, stand with us when we visit YOUR COUNTY."

Speaking to Carlow Live, Paidi has criticised the parole process and she said: "It's not just us, it's every single family who have been touched by homicide.

"The first parole hearing at the minute is after seven years."