Appeal for plasterer over 'danger to children' from vandalised flower bed in Carlow

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: New Oak Community Centre

New Oak Community Centre is appealing for a plasterer over the "danger to children" from a vandalised flower bed.

In a statement on Facebook, volunteers said: "Anger and disheartened is what we feel this evening. We work very hard in our community and try to enhance all areas.

"Materials and labour didn't come cheap to build new flower beds to enhance some areas.

"Accidents happen we know but, who ever done this damage should have the decency to contact us and tell us."

The centre is now reaching out for help from any bricklayer or plasterer to see if the damage can be repaired.