Teachers and staff 'excited' to move into their brand new school at Tyndall College

Teachers and staff are "excited" to move into their brand new school at Tyndall College after they had a look around the premises recently.

In a post on Facebook, Tyndall College said: "This week our teachers and staff got to have a look around our brand new school. They were very impressed and excited to see it and can’t wait to move in."

The building is nearing completion but there is no definite dates for the opening just yet as the dates are dependent on the continued progress on site.

Work halted on the school in January of last year when the UK-based Carillion Construction - which had sub-contracted the works - went bust.

The Irish company, Sammon, had been sub-contracted by Carillion to carry out the building work on its behalf as part of the Public Private Partnership, but Sammon then went into liquidation in June of 2018.

The debacle saw many local contractors left out of pocket by the collapse of the two companies. The replacement contractor, Woodvale, has been carrying out works on the site over the last few months to finish off the project.