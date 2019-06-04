Suicide and bereavement support service in Carlow closes its doors

Talk it Over - a suicide and bereavement support service in Carlow - has closed its doors after over 20 years in operation.

The committee of Talk it Over Carlow have thanked people for their support in fundraising over the last 21 years but "sadly we had to close our doors last Friday".

They thanked all volunteers who served on their committee and their listeners who without their service for the people of Carlow and surrounding areas and without their loyalty and hard work they would not have been able to continue.

The committee added: "For the loyal service users, thank you all for placing your trust in us to enable us to help you over the last 21 years. I have no doubt there are a lot of people in a better place because of our great listeners so thank you."