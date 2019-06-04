Transparent piggy bank arrives in Carlow - but where will he be placed first...

A large transparent pig is going to be placed on various streets around Carlow Town from today (Tuesday).

Inside the Pig will be an LED sign, saying:

This is a community fund. You can contribute to it if you like, and when you’ve agreed how to spend it you can open me and spend it. #ThePig

But what is the Pig, and what are people supposed to do with it?

The Pig is the creation of the Essex, UK-based studio Kaleider, which designs and produces what it calls “extraordinary live experiences”.

Its art projects travel around the world visiting public spaces, and force people to ask themselves questions about how they see and interact with the world around them.

Pig was inspired by the Kaleider game Money, where the audience and players have one hour to decide how to spend an amount of money. If they can’t come to a decision, the money rolls over to the next event.

Pig will appear at Carlow Arts Festival, which runs from June 4 to June 9 2019.

Other events at this festival include Lord of Strug’s Absolute LEgends, The Horsebox Theatre, Max Richter’s Sleep, Irish National Opera, dance, music, visual art and family events.

Where will the Pig be:

Tuesday, 4 June: 6pm-10pm (VISUAL)

Wednesday, 5 June: 12pm-6pm (Fairgreen SC)

Thursday, 6 June: 12pm-9pm (Fairgreen SC)

Friday, 7 June: 12pm-6pm (Fairgreen SC),

and 7pm-12am (Festival HQ)

Saturday, 8 June – Sunday, 9 June: 1pm-10pm (Festival HQ)