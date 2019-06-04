PROPERTY: Palatial six bedroom mansion on sale in Carlow Town for €525,000

The palatial six bedroom Knockavilra House at Killamaster, Killerig is on sale for €525,000.

This prestigious six bedroom and seven bathroom home boasts electric gates, long sweeping tarmacadam driveway and beautifully mature gardens.

Step inside and you will see that every spacious room boasts an impeccable finish.

Attention to detail is apparent in the deep decorative coving, the custom crafted staircase, the stunning kitchen that is sure to inspire your inner chef, and the utility room that equals a second kitchen.

Situated on a fine 2 acre site, much of which is under manicured lawn, the property is bounded by mature trees offering the lucky occupiers lots of privacy.

To view the full ad and all of the pictures, click here.