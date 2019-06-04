Revealed: Carlow farm among the top ten recipients of CAP payments for 2018

The biggest single Common Agricultural Policy direct payment of over €300,000 went to a Wexford farm last year, according to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The representatives of Nicholas Furlong in Wexford received the largest direct payment in Ireland in 2018 of €323,292.

The second-highest payment of €229,664 was to O’Shea Farms which is a 1,500ac farm in Piltown, Kilkenny.

The CAP supports the development of the farming sector through a combination of direct payments to farmers, financial assistance towards investments in rural development and environmental protection and market support measures.

Paul Carr in Donegal features third on the list, with a payment of €221,511, followed by Park Farm Partnerships in Carlow with a payment of €220,564.

Branganstown Farms in the Ardee, Louth, collected €218,578, the Irish Farmers Journal has reported.

This is a farm operated as a company, in which Larry Goodman and members of his family are directors.

Greenhills Windfarm, a company with an address in Killeagh, Cork, received €211,642. Its registered directors are Thomas Browne and Elizabeth Mary Browne.

A farm in Cavan registered as B&L Farms (Unlimited) picked up a payment of €208,178.

Cyril Goode of Arklow, Wicklow, collected €215,227 in direct payments.

