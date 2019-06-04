PICTURE: First look at new Carlow Nissan garage NOW OPEN in Carlow Town

The official opening of Carlow Nissan was on June 4

The new dealership on the outskirts of Carlow Town

The O'Donoghue family purchased a new premises at Staplestown in the Wexford Road Business Park for their new Carlow Nissan dealership which is NOW OPEN. 

The brand new garage in the Dolmen County - owned by the same family-run business Naas Nissan - will deliver 15 jobs in the area.

It is located where the old Opel garage used to be or where Fine Framers and Steeltech Sheds are now just outside Carlow Town and off the Ballinacarrig Roundabout.

The official opening of Carlow Nissan took place on June 4. 