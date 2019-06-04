Planning granted for 'change of use' at Carlow church from prayer group centre to house

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a "change of use" at Gateway Community Church in Hacketstown.

The application was for a proposed change of use from an existing prayer group centre/meeting hall and associated works to dwelling house at The Green, Hacketstown, Carlow.

The applicant was Niall Byrne on behalf of Gateway Community Church.

The application also includes associated works (including alterations from door ope to window at the side of the building and proposed post and plank/panel fencing to existing boundary wall to front, internal alterations etc.)

There are nine conditions attached to the planning decision.