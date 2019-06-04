IT Carlow receives €260,000 in capital funding to support craft apprenticeships programme

IT Carlow has received €260,000 in capital funding to support an apprenticeships programme with €60,000 for caprpentry and €200,000 for electrical.

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced capital funding of more than €7.5 million for nine Institutes of Technology and the Technological University (TU) Dublin.

The funding forms part of the Government’s commitment, under Project Ireland 2040, to increase investment in higher and further education and training and to the modernisation of equipment available for craft apprenticeship provision.

Minister McHugh said: "The Government is deeply committed to expanding the apprenticeship system and this investment reaffirms that. Ensuring that our young people and those retraining have access to cutting edge equipment and the latest thinking on sustainability is key to further developing this increasingly-popular option for training and progression.

"There was an 80% increase in apprenticeship registrations between 2015 and 2018. This €7.5m funding will enable Institutes of Technology and TU Dublin to purchase new equipment and update their infrastructure.

"Apprenticeships offer fantastic opportunities and I would encourage any person looking at their career options, especially students preparing to sit exams this week, to strongly consider the many benefits of apprenticeship."

This funding will support the roll-out of new syllabi for apprenticeships in Plumbing, Carpentry, Electrical, Brickwork, Motor Painting and Decorating, Vehicle Body Repair, Fitting, Toolmaking and Wood Manufacturing and Finishing.

It will enable Institutes of Technology and TU Dublin to provide apprentices with training in the most up to date techniques, including sustainable and renewable technologies such as solar and wind energy and energy efficient construction methods and materials.