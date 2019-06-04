WATCH: Venue and date confirmed for Bingo Loco in Carlow with tickets on sale now

Bingo Loco organisers have announced that they are coming to CARLOW and the venue and date have been confirmed.

The company said: "We are very excited to announce that we are bringing Ireland's #1 and only BINGO RAVE to THE TOWER LIVE on Friday the 5th of July!

"Tickets have just launched so make sure to grab them while you can because they will sell quick!

"You can get tickets here https://www.bingo-loco.com/carlow"

Check out the video to see the madness that is coming on Friday, July 5.

Bingo Loco has taken the world by storm. They've flipped bingo on its head with rave rounds, conga lines, dance offs, lip sync battles, glow sticks and prizes ranging from vacations to cars to lawnmowers.