One of Carlow's female councillors to speak at AGM of National Women's Council of Ireland

One of Carlow's female councillors is due to speak at the AGM of the National Women's Council of Ireland this Thursday.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Andrea Dalton joins a stellar line-up as part of the morning event, New Voices for Change on June 6.

The line-up includes:

Hazel Chu, Green Party, Dublin City Council

Catherine Coffey, Workers' Party, Cork

Annie Hoey, Labour Party, Meath County Council

Andrea Dalton, Fianna Fail, Carlow County Council

Punam Rane, Fine Gael, Fingal County Council

Sharon Nolan, Social Democrats, Galway

Grace McManus, Sinn Fein, Wicklow County Council

Orla O'Connor, Director, NWCI

To register for the event, click here.