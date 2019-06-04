One of Carlow's female councillors to speak at AGM of National Women's Council of Ireland
A brilliant speaker
Cllr Andrea Dalton
One of Carlow's female councillors is due to speak at the AGM of the National Women's Council of Ireland this Thursday.
Fianna Fáil's Cllr Andrea Dalton joins a stellar line-up as part of the morning event, New Voices for Change on June 6.
The line-up includes:
Hazel Chu, Green Party, Dublin City Council
Catherine Coffey, Workers' Party, Cork
Annie Hoey, Labour Party, Meath County Council
Andrea Dalton, Fianna Fail, Carlow County Council
Punam Rane, Fine Gael, Fingal County Council
Sharon Nolan, Social Democrats, Galway
Grace McManus, Sinn Fein, Wicklow County Council
Orla O'Connor, Director, NWCI
