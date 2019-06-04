One of Carlow's female councillors to speak at AGM of National Women's Council of Ireland

A brilliant speaker

Cllr Andrea Dalton

One of Carlow's female councillors is due to speak at the AGM of the National Women's Council of Ireland this Thursday. 

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Andrea Dalton joins a stellar line-up as part of the morning event, New Voices for Change on June 6. 

The line-up includes: 

Hazel Chu, Green Party, Dublin City Council 
Catherine Coffey, Workers' Party, Cork 
Annie Hoey, Labour Party, Meath County Council 
Andrea Dalton, Fianna Fail, Carlow County Council 
Punam Rane, Fine Gael, Fingal County Council 
Sharon Nolan, Social Democrats, Galway 
Grace McManus, Sinn Fein, Wicklow County Council 
Orla O'Connor, Director, NWCI

To register for the event, click here. 