BREAKING: Armed robbery at bookmakers in Carlow Town for second time in just over a week

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bookmakers in Carlow at approximately 4:15pm.

A lone male allegedly armed with a handgun stole an undisclosed sum of cash. No injuries were sustained. Investigations are ongoing.

It comes after a man with a Dublin accent robbed Boylesports on the Hacketstown Road on May 24.

That incident occurred at 8.25pm when a male entered the premises and produced a weapon and demanded cash. He made his escape with a sum of money.

He left the scene and went back onto the Hacketstown Road and turned left as if heading in for Carlow Town but Gardaí believe he may have doubled back and there may have been some form of transport nearby.

The man is described as being of strong build, he spoke with a Dublin accent and he was wearing a green hoodie, dark trousers and black and white runners.

The suspect did have his hoodie up before he entered the premises which may have been noticed by people as it is a busy area.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything suspicious in relation to either incident is being asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on 059 913 6620.