WARNING: Deadline looming for Carlow County Council's social housing needs assessment

Failure to return a form may result in the housing application being closed

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Persons in need of accommodation and who are unable to provide accommodation from their own resources should complete an application form

Carlow County Council are carrying out a summary of social housing assessments in order to establish the extent of the need existing at June 24 of this year.

As and from June 24 of 2019, all future allocations will be made from this assessment and "it is accordingly essential that those who require, or are likely to require, housing should submit an application form". 

Persons in need of accommodation and who are unable to provide accommodation from their own resources should complete an application form and forward to Carlow County Council as soon as possible, but not later than Monday, June 10 of 2019.

Application forms are available from the Housing Department, Carlow County Council, Civic Offices, Tullow, Carlow Telephone: 059/917 0368 or 059/917 0364

or

Carlow County Council, County Offices, Athy Road, Carlow

or


Council Area Office, McGrath Hall, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow.
Fully Completed Forms must be returned to:
The Housing Department,
Carlow County Council,
Civic Offices,
Tullow,
Co. Carlow.

FAILURE TO COMPLETE AND RETURN AN UPDATED APPLICATION FORM ON OR BEFORE MONDAY,
JUNE 10 2019, MAY RESULT IN THE HOUSING APPLICATION BEING CLOSED