Carlow Fringe Arts Festival to take place across ten venues boasting 100 artists across ten days

The Carlow Fringe Arts Festival, a celebration of local arts and music, takes place from June 6-16 with most venues open daily from 11am to 6pm.

At its heart, the Fringe Festival is about community and creativity and bringing those two forces together. All are welcome to come and experience life at the Fringe!

Over 100 artists are exhibiting at thirteen venues, all walking distance from the centre of Carlow, including pop up galleries, installations in restaurants and a collective of 30+ artists in a transformed warehouse at Old Perry’s Building.

This year’s festival includes music and theatrical performances from highly acclaimed artists including Jack Lukeman, Niall Toner and El Clash Combo.

The Fringe Festival is committed to bringing local art to local people and this is evident in almost all the events being free, creating opportunity for Carlovians and visitors to experience great music and art, and meet the artists personally.

The 10 day festival starts with a much anticipated event, ‘Storming the Castle’ with live music by Niall Toner and band, and some surprise theatrical guests interacting with the crowd.

Join them at the 800 year old Carlow Castle from 6:30pm on Thursday and help them kick off the fun at the Fringe.

Download the programme here.