Revealed: Carlow had second biggest drop in new car registrations across the country

Carlow had the second biggest drop in new car registrations across the country, according to new figures.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that there were 866 new car registrations from January to May of this year compared to 1,092 for the same period in 2018 - a drop of 20.7%.

Only Leitrim had a marginally higher drop in new car registrations at 20.8% for the same period.

Meanwhile, nationally total new car registrations for the month of May are up 4.7% (6,341) when compared with May 2018 (6,055).

New car registrations year to date are down 7.6% (79,343) on the same period last year (85,868).

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are also up, 5.2% (1,726) on May 2018 (1,641), with registrations year to date down 8.4% (14,617).

While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) increased 31.3% (298) in comparison to May 2018 (227) and year to date are also up 7.7% (1,491)

Imported Used Cars for May increased 4.1% (9,346) on the same month last year (8,978) while year to date imports are 3% (45,062) ahead of 2018 (43,739).

New electric vehicle registrations continue to grow month on month with a total of 1,902 EV cars registered so far this year, surpassing the total number of EVs registered for 2018 (1,233).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: "Registrations for the month of May, both cars and light commercial vehicles, showed an improvement on May of last year, although the increase in numerical terms was relatively small.

"However, sales overall year to date have been disappointing with both business and consumer Brexit related uncertainty contributing to dampened demand for new vehicles.

"As we move into June the Industry is now focused on preparations for the start of the July 192 registration period.

"This will see a variety of strong offers to consumers across all brands, and in this environment, consumers will have a wide choice of cars to choose from at a really competitive price."