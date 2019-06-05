Carlow Pride Festival looking for volunteers for inaugural parade in Carlow Town

Carlow Pride Festival organisers are looking for volunteers for their inaugural parade in Carlow Town next month.

Organisers have said: "Over the past few months we have felt the love. Lots of you have asked how can you help out! Here is your chance.

"We have teamed up with the amazing people at the Carlow Volunteer Centre. They currently have applications open helping us find Festival Volunteers for July 21.

"Link: https://volunteering.secure.force.com/ap…/OpportunityDetail…



"If you want a new experience, make a difference or even make history - sign up and be part of something new and exciting! We offer leadership opportunities and event management skills! Plus we promise lots of fun along the way!"



They added: "All festival volunteers selected will receive a VIP invite to our invite only appreciation party later this year.



"This is open to anyone over the age of 18! Let’s do something amazing together... sign up now!"