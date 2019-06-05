PROPERTY: Retail unit in the heart of Carlow Town on sale for €95,000 at public auction

A retail unit in the heart of Carlow Town is to go on sale for €95,000 at a public auction.

The property is at 52 Dublin Street and is a ground floor commercial premises boasting 2,002sq.ft.

It's presently with tenant and has doorway access to Dublin Street and vehicle access to Hay Market/Centaur Street.

The property is going under the hammer on Friday, July 5 at 3pm at The Auction Rooms, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

