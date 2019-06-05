Revealed: Talk it Over closed due to 'high cost of rent and bills to run the service'

Talk it Over - a suicide and bereavement support service in Carlow - closed its doors after over 20 years in operation because of the high cost of rent and all bills associated with the running of the service.

Carlow Live understands that as a resut of the overheads the committee was unable to keep the service open.

The closure has garnered a strong reaction online with many people calling for supports and funding to be provided so the service can stay open.

The committee of Talk it Over Carlow have thanked people for their support in fundraising over the last 21 years but "sadly we had to close our doors last Friday".

They thanked all volunteers who served on their committee and their listeners who without their service for the people of Carlow and surrounding areas and without their loyalty and hard work they would not have been able to continue.