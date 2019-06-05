Carlow Gardaí issue warning after theft of computerised equipment for John Deere machinery

Gardaí have received a number of reports of the theft of computerised equipment specifically for John Deere agricultural machinery.

Break-ins to suppliers of such equipment in the Midlands and South East have occurred in recent weeks.

This high-end equipment is very specialised and specific to John Deere machinery and requires specialised knowledge for installation and use.

Gardaí are appealing to people in the farm machinery business and farming with any information in relation to these stolen products to contact their local Garda station.