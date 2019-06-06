PROPERTY: 5 houses for sale for less than €250,000 in Carlow

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

PROPERTY: 5 houses for sale for less than €250,000 in Carlow

PROPERTY: 5 houses for sale for less than €250,000 in Carlow

This stunning four-bed house is for sale for €242,500 at Reid Avenue, Grange, Tullow, Co. Carlow.