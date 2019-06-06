Carlow gardaí show support for local older persons forum

Carlow gardaí have shown their support for the Carlow Older Persons Forum this week.

Garda Essmay Mannix, Liaison Officer for Older Persons, was delighted to support the Carlow Older Persons Forum on Wednesday as they hosted a registration morning for old and new members at their premises on Barrack Street.

Members were able to catch up and hear about the support gardaí can provide to older people in the community.

Members also unveiled their new community garden.