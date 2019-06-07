PICTURE: 'More prominent,' signage works at existing pedestrian crossing in Bennekerry

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

New red and white signage was erected lately

Cllr Fergal Browne has welcomed the recent works to make the pedestrian crossing at Bennekerry NS and church more prominent and distinctive.

"The parents association of Bennekerry NS have raised concerns in the past and hopeful this will make the pedestrian crossing safer to use by the pupils using Bennekerry NS," Cllr Browne added.