Bagenalstown company putting Carlow on the map with eco-friendly wooden toys

Little Crew, based in Bagenalstown, has been named a winner in the Best Start Up Business Category in Carlow and will go on to the Regional Finals now of Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur 2019.

The County Finals, where all participants made a pitch to the County Assessment Panel, took place in Carlow Town Hall on the May 1.

Little Crew is going to represent county Carlow in the Regional Final in the Step House Hotel in Borris on June 19.

Magdalena Pydych, co-founder of Little Crew, has been judged and selected to participate in the Regional Finals held across the country in the search of IBYE 2019.

Little Crew has been created by Magdalena and Tomasz Pydych in 2018. Trading as Little Crew - a brand for babies and kids, Magdalena Pydych designs and Tomasz creates and manufactures eco-friendly wooden toys, as well as furniture and room décor.

All Little Crew’s products are hand made from high quality wood resources from local suppliers. All toys produced by Tomasz have unique design and attract attention of customers.