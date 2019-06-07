Revealed: Keys for new children's respite house in Tullow to be handed over this week

The new children's respite service, Kilcar House in Tullow, is due to open shortly under Enable Ireland management.

Fine Gael TD for Carlow, Pat Deering, has welcomed the news that the keys will be handed over to Enable Ireland this week.

Deputy Deering stated he has been advised by the Minister and HSE that works on the house are almost complete, with the only outstanding work at the front boundary which requires a fence to be erected to ensure the safety of the children.

This work is currently underway.

"In addition, the head of terms for the lease agreement have been agreed and signed by Enable Ireland and the keys will be handed over to Enable Ireland this week," he added.

"Enable Ireland are continuing to work closely with the HSE and are currently preparing the house and associated documentation for the HIQA inspection required prior to commencement of overnight services.

"Day respite will commence at the house in advance of the overnight respite services," he said.

Also, a family forum is now in place, which provides families with an opportunity for consultation and exchange of information, the next meeting is scheduled for June 10 2019.

Once opened, Enable Ireland propose to offer a range of services to children and their families in the Carlow/Kilkenny area. Services will begin on a phased basis.

This new facility is very welcome as there has been no respite care services in Carlow in recent times since the previous centre closed.

The benefits of the new facility to the children and their families will be immense and provide an important support service to families in our community.