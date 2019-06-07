BIG READ: Up to 90% exhibition space already allocated for the Ploughing in Carlow

With 14 weeks to go until Ploughing 2019 takes place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, from September 17-19, the countdown is officially well and truly on.

There is serious worldwide appeal with exhibitors, International buyers and visitors coming from far flung countries such as Turkey, the USA, UK, Germany, India, Poland, Belgium, New Zealand, France, Saudi Arabia, Lativa and the Netherlands to attend.

National Ploughing Association Managing Director, Anna May McHugh, said: "It is great to see that there are over 100 exhibitors already booked in from the United Kingdom given the current political landscape due to Brexit.

"The unparalleled number of confirmed exhibitors at this time of year highlights how beneficial it is for businesses, companies and organisations to attend 'Europe’s largest outdoor event'.

"And as always it is the primary aim of the National Ploughing Association to improve exhibitor and visitor experience to ensure the best possible 'Ploughing' for all."

There will be millions of euro worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display featuring an extensive range of cutting edge agricultural technology and equipment.

The leading manufacturers and agents will be present with specialist sales advisors and technical experts available for free consultations.

Visitors can take the opportunity to admire the marvellous quality livestock on display and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare.

This year will see the introduction of a new ‘Agritech’ pavilion which will include fascinating interactive demonstrations.

There is no doubt that the entrepreneurial spark is alive and well in Ireland with an unprecedented number of diverse and exciting businesses, exhibiting at the “Local Enterprise Village” at this year’s Ploughing Championships.

The popular Innovation Arena is set to make a very welcome return with ground breaking technologies and cutting edge ideas that will amaze.

There are only a few days left to enter please see www.innovationarena.ie.

Given the immense popularity of the Food & Lifestyle villages the huge ‘Dome’ marquee with over 100 exhibitors is set to return and to meet demand a new similar indoor ‘Hub’ marquee has been created.

The ‘Ploughing’ is a haven for foodies, as all sectors of the food chain are represented from producer to retailer, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, cookery competitions and much more.

The motor arena will be significantly bigger following hugely positive feedback in this sector last year with all of the popular brands putting on very impressive displays.

All of the firm favourite attractions are set to return this year such as Fashion Shows, Meggers, Sheep Shearing, Hunt Chase, Fun Fair, Food Trail, Craft Demonstrations, Pony Games, Live Music and Dancing, Vintage Ploughing, Threshing, Fun Fair, Loy Digging, with celebrities and well known faces everywhere Ploughing 2019 is not to be missed.

In the ploughing stakes a particularly strong programme has attracted entries from all around the country and Northern Ireland bringing the number preparing to plough in Carlow to over 300 for the 3 days.

This year the introduction of the new ‘Novice’ reversible class will attract more young people into the competition.