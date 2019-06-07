UPDATED: Swan in Carlow with 'reels of fishing line wrapped around gut' put to sleep

A swan in Carlow Town found with "reels of fishing line wrapped around his gut" has had to be put to sleep.

Local volunteer, Eugene Walsh of Cairde and Naduir, said: "Sad news about the swan that had to be taken from the river for tests.

"He went to the vets for an X-ray, but then had to be sent to Athy in order to put a scope down into his stomach to check for fishing line or hooks.

"I heard he had to be put asleep as there were reels of fishing line wrapped around his gut."

Eugene asked all fishermen and women not to throw any fishing line in the rivers or on the bank.