Contents of Prumplestown House up for auction after €4.8m sale of house and lands

Take a chance to peek into the Duke of Leinster’s nineteenth century hunting Lodge and at the many treasures of Prumplestown House Carlow.

The rich collection of contents has been hidden behind doors for over thirty years until now, when the house collection, encompassing over 700 items will be sold at auction on site on June 25.

The auction is sure to attract a substantial amount of interest and curiosity coming as it does only weeks after the €4.8m auction of the house and lands.

This is truly a trove of nineteenth century art, furniture and agricultural silver medals, trophies and memorabilia.

Originally believed to be a 17th century hunting lodge owned by the then Duke of Leinster.

The house with open plan basement/wine cellar was sold in 1897 to the Wright family whose descendants are the present owners.

The former hunting lodge of the Duke Of Leinster bears witness to the activities of the time with a few unfortunate victims of the pastime currently adorning the walls;

Two 19th century tiger heads with ghostly growls hang silently above in the hall, and for those who are interested are estimated to walk away for €400-€600.

The house is full of fine nineteenth century art including a Thomas Whittle oil on canvas which is estimated to fetch €2000-3000.

Also a group of lovely Maurice C Wilks watercolours of the west of Ireland. ‘Balinahinch Connemara’ (€300-500), ‘Turf boat Donegal €400-600 , and ‘At Balinahinch Connemara’ €200-400. The Victor Waddington Gallery label verso.

The house features a tack room, complete with London bowler hats, card tables, packets of vintage playing cards and signs of revelry gone by with the great number of glasses, many of them cranberry crystal.

Among the literally thousands of items, amongst which you could browse for hours, there are some fine examples of furniture such a regency card table at €600-800

A fantasic pair of Regency Bookcases estimated at €3000 - €5000, and a victorian walnut cabinet €500-700.

The Duke of Leinster was lucky to have as a perk of the job his own carpenter installed from England, who made good use of the local Irish oak, and the fruits of his labour are on display today.

The unique set includes a triple seat of solid carved oak, a large carved hall chair, six dining chairs dining table and a three tier ‘whatnot’, all apparently made to order for Prumplestown house from solid oak.

The family achieved fame in agricultural circles for their purebred championship Shorthorn cattle, and the solid silver medals for their wins at the RDS Spring Show over a number of years will be up for auction on June 25.

(Seventeen lots of four medals, estimated at €200 per lot)

Some other items of note which have been entered into the Prumplestown house auction:

'Off Hook Head, Co Wexford' oil on canvas by John Ross Murphy (1827-1892) Signed and Dated LL 1890. (68.5x112cm). John Ross Murphy exhibited 16 works at the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) Dublin, mainly marine and costal scenes from 1873 to 1884, from an address at 10 Ellis Quay, Dublin.

Two examples of contemporary art by Paul Kelly for auction; ‘Heuston Station’ and ‘Summer Sunset Rush’.

The Peard Cup ; The Phoenix Park Races Silver Trophy.

A Magnificent Silver Trophy Cup presented by King George V to Mrs Peard in 1911. Subsequently presented to The Phoenix Park Racecourse as a trophy in 1953. Made by West and Son Dublin in 1911. Approx. 4000 grams.

Mr & Mrs Peard were the founders of the Phoenix Park Racecourse.

WHEN AND WHERE: 12 noon Tuesday June 25thAuction of Prumplestown House contents, Prumplestown House County Carlow.

VIEWING : Saturday June 22, 23, 24 from 10am – 6pm, and June 25 from 9am to 12 noon, in Prumplestown House. Collections only during auction.