Planning permission granted to rebuild property at 25 Dublin Street in Carlow Town

Conditional planning permission has been granted to rebuild the building known as Chesty Murray’s at 25 Dublin Street in Carlow Town.

The property was demolished by its owners, Slaneygio Limited in 2016.

However, the High Court ruled last year that the demolition was unauthorised and it had to be reconstructed.

The application sought the retention of demolition and reconstruction of the original two storey building at 25 Dublin Street, Carlow on a site extended to 533m2.

The proposed building, including the rear two storey extension, has a gross floor area of 174.2m2 consisting of a ground floor shop of 31.6m2 with ancillary storage and kitchen areas to the rear of 44.1m2.

The first floor consists of a dwelling extending to 98.5m2 and two car parking spaces will be provided at the rear of the building.

Carlow County Council attached 20 conditions to their decision.